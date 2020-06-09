18 Sports Flashback – 1984 Mike Chiaramonte leads East basketball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault once again.

18 Sports Flashback takes us back to winter 1984 with Corning basketball legend, Mike Chiaramonte. Coach took over at East High School that season after spending nearly 20 years at West High School. When it was all said and done, his 335 career wins became the most in Corning history.

Chiaramonte also played minor league baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization before embarking on a career in teaching and coaching in the Crystal City.

Although Chiaramonte passed away in 2006, his legacy is alive and well today. Go back to 36 years to see this classic video of coach in action.