18 Sports Flashback – 1984 Mike Stephens coaches Southside wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to go back in time.

On this next installment of 18 Sports Flashback, join us for a classic look back on Elmira Southside wrestling coached by the legendary, Mike Stephens, in 1984. That year, Stephens guided an unbeaten Jeff Matthews to a (22-0) regular season before placing third in Section IV. 

Stephens went on to become a well-respected wresting official on the local and regional level. As we continue to look back on the great times in local sports, revisit 1984 with Mike Stephens and Green Hornets of Elmira Southside.

