18 Sports Flashback – 1985 Bill Elliott tests out WGI

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the WETM Sports archives.

In this special 18 Sports Flashback, we take you back to 1985 at Watkins Glen International. In May of that year, NASCAR Hall of Famer and legend, Bill Elliott, had the opportunity to test out the acclaimed road course. Elliott, who rose to fame in NASCAR and earned the love of fans around the world, appeared at the track for the first time in his career.

Elliott’s best finish at Watkins Glen International was 3rd in 1993 in NASCAR. The last two years Bill’s son, Chase, won at WGI in back-to-back seasons. Take a look back on this rare footage from 1985, 35 years ago at Watkins Glen.