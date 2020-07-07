Breaking News
Two killed, two injured in Bradford County lightning strike

18 Sports Flashback – 1985 Bob Lee coaches Watkins Glen football

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault with 18 Sports Flashback.

Our next installment takes us back to the year, 1985. That season, Watkins Glen football saw a first-year head coach, Bob Lee. After serving as an assistant for 12 seasons, Lee had a shot to lead the program 35 years ago.

Sadly, Lee passed away this past year but not before leaving behind a legacy in local coaching. Lee would also coach at Odessa-Montour football and Bradford boys basketball. Watch this classic video from 1985 on 18 Sports Flashback.

