18 Sports Flashback – 1985 Joey Sindelar wins B.C. Open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joey Sindelar is one of the most iconic local athletes of all-time.

On this next installment of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1985 as Sindelar earns his first-ever win at The B.C. Open at Enjoie Golf Club in Endicott. Sindelar, who won seven times on the PGA Tour, would win the tournament again in 1987.

Joey is now a player on the Champions Tour and has recorded 30 top-ten finishes on the circuit. Take a look back at this classic footage from 35 years ago with the great, Joey Sindelar.