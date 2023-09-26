ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off some of the WETM-TV archives.

On this 18 Sports Flashback, we travel back to 1986 and Elmira Notre Dame wrestling great Daryl Page. One of the greatest local wrestlers of all-time, Page went on to win a New York State Championship at 91 pounds in 1985 and placed second the following year in 1986. Page also had a third place finish in 1987 at the state tournament.

Back then, only one person qualified for the New York State Wrestling Tournament per section at each weight unlike today. Page was a strong and quick grappler who rarely tasted defeat in his entire career.

Take a look back on this classic photo from Page courtesy of The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame located at The Arnot Mall in Big Flats.