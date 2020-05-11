18 Sports Flashback – 1986 NASCAR returns to WGI

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Go back to the year when it all returned.

For the first time in 21 years, NASCAR returned to Watkins Glen International back in 1986. On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, go back to the year that paved the way for the future.

A race that was won by the late-great Tim Richmond, it was Chemung native, Geoff Bodine, who led a race-high 32 laps. Bodine would end up dropping back in the pack to 19th after battling car trouble.

NASCAR at Watkins Glen International is slated to return under unique circumstances this August with The Go Bowling at The Glen. Details will be released on if fans can attend amid the coronoavirus pandemic.

This year’s race week is tentatively scheduled for August 13-16. Until then, enjoy this moment in time, The Bud at The Glen in 1986.