1  of  2
Breaking News
Steuben County man killed in Friday house fire 27-year-old Chemung County man missing after Seneca Lake accident

18 Sports Flashback – 1986 San Diego Chicken invades Dunn Field

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Legends of the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back in time once again.

On this special edition of 18 Sports Flashback we go back to June 1986. The famous San Diego Chicken made a guest appearance for the Pioneers at historic Dunn Field.

In a night to remember 34 years ago, the chicken made certain to entertain the packed house in Elmira on that night. 

Each week, 18 Sports will take a trip down memory lane on 18 Sports Flashback – to remember and celebrate the great times in local sports. Watch this fun video from 1986 at Dunn Field. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now