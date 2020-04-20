18 Sports Flashback – 1986 San Diego Chicken invades Dunn Field

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back in time once again.

On this special edition of 18 Sports Flashback we go back to June 1986. The famous San Diego Chicken made a guest appearance for the Pioneers at historic Dunn Field.

In a night to remember 34 years ago, the chicken made certain to entertain the packed house in Elmira on that night.

Each week, 18 Sports will take a trip down memory lane on 18 Sports Flashback – to remember and celebrate the great times in local sports. Watch this fun video from 1986 at Dunn Field.