18 Sports Flashback – 1986 WGI testing with Tim Richmond

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault once again.

On this special look back on 18 Sports Flashback, we travel to 1986 and testing at Watkins Glen International. For the first time in 21 years, NASCAR returned to the famous road course and never look back again.

That summer eventual winner, Tim Richmond, had the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the track before the big race. In a video classic of Richmond, Chemung native Geoff Bodine, and others, 18 Sports Flashback gives you a special video retrospective on that great summer.

Sadly, Richmond died in 1989 from the AIDS virus but not before making a forever lasting mark in the sport.