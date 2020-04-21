18 Sports Flashback – 1987 Doug Roemer wins state title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We flashback to 1987.

Horseheads Doug Roemer is the subject for our next 18 Sports Flashback. Roemer went on to dominate the competition en route to a New York State title in Syracuse that season. After a standout run for The Blue Raiders, Roemer went on to start at The University of North Carolina.

Roemer was an ACC Champion for The Tar Heels before embarking on a successful business after college. Go back 33 years on the next edition of 18 Sports Flashback.