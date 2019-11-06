18 Sports Flashback – 1987 Doug Roemer wins state wrestling title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off the WETM-TV archives once again.

In this next edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1987 with video of Horseheads wrestler Doug Roemer winning a state wrestling title. Roemer, who went on to earn All-ACC honors at the University of North Carolina for The Tar Heels, is considered one of the greatest Section IV wrestlers of all-time.

Roemer also was roommates with current Cornell head coach, Rob Koll, at North Carolina.

Go back in time in this next special video of 18 Sports Flashback from 32 years ago.