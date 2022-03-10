18 Sports Flashback – 1987 Kirt Manwaring in Shreveport

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another installment of 18 Sports Flashback.

On this edition, we go back to 1987 and one of the greatest to ever play baseball from the Twin Tiers. Horseheads Kirt Manwaring went on to become the most decorated player in local history for the San Francisco Giants in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.

Manwaring earned a National League Gold Glove for the Giants in 1993 and also played in the infamous 1989 quake series against Oakland where he doubled in his only at-bat in the series.

Kirt retired from the game in 1999 but not before leaving an ever-lasting legacy in the game and the Twin Tiers. Take a special look back at this rare photo of Kirt from his 1987 stint with the Shreveport Captains, the then Class AA affiliate of the Giants.

The Captains ceased operations in professional baseball in 2000.

(Photo: Courtesy of Shreveport Captains)

