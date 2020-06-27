18 Sports Flashback – 1987 Rusty Wallace wins at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off the archives.

On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, travel back to 1987 and Watkins Glen International. The second-ever Bud at The Glen saw racing legend, Rusty Wallace, take home the checkered flag. Wallace won a rain delayed race for his first NASCAR win at WGI, he would go on to win again in 1989.

A year before, NASCAR returned to Watkins Glen for the first time in 21 years. Wallace, who went on to become a hall of fame driver, continues to come back to the track to this day as broadcast analyst for the summer’s biggest sporting event.

Go back to this classic moment and celebration from 33 years ago.