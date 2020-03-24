18 Sports Flashback – 1988 Bert Conklin wins Ernie Davis Award

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – We dust off the archives and get you to go back in time.

It’s 18 Sports Flashback and we travel back to 1988. That year, Horseheads standout running back, Bert Conklin, won the prestigious Ernie Davis Award. With the honor, Conklin became the first winner for the Blue Raiders since Brad Clark won in 1975. Conklin then went on to a standout career playing football at SUNY Cortland.

Today, Conklin is the Athletic Director at Horseheads High School. Enjoy this edition of 18 Sports Flashback from 32 years ago.