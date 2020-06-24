18 Sports Flashback – 1988 Carrie Hooper plays keyboard at Dunn Field

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We flashback to Dunn Field from 32 years ago.

At a summer Pioneers game, Elmira was treated to a special guest musician. Carrie Hooper, just 14 at the time, played the keyboard for fans in attendance as a blind musician destined for big things. In 1988, the Pioneers were coached by Elmira native, Bill Limoncelli, and had several future major league players on the roster.

Hooper has since gone on to teach at Elmira College and continues to inspire the entire community.

Go back to 1988 and see this classic video.