18 Sports Flashback – 1988 Carrie Hooper plays keyboard at Dunn Field

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Legends of the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We flashback to Dunn Field from 32 years ago.

At a summer Pioneers game, Elmira was treated to a special guest musician. Carrie Hooper, just 14 at the time, played the keyboard for fans in attendance as a blind musician destined for big things. In 1988, the Pioneers were coached by Elmira native, Bill Limoncelli, and had several future major league players on the roster.

Hooper has since gone on to teach at Elmira College and continues to inspire the entire community.

Go back to 1988 and see this classic video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now