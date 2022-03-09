18 Sports Flashback – 1988 Elmira College men’s hockey in NCAA Finals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

On this edition, we go back to 1988 and the Elmira College men’s hockey team. That year, the Soaring Eagles made the NCAA Championship finals at The Domes. Elmira finished as the national runner-up as the team lost a three-games series to Wisconsin River Falls, two games to one.

Take a look back in time as Elmira prepares for their first NCAA Tournament game in 10 years Saturday night at Hobart. First puck drops at 7 pm.

