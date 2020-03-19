18 Sports Flashback – 1988 Elmira College men’s hockey video

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Let’s go back to the classic vault.

18 Sports Flashback brings you back to 1988 with Elmira College men’s hockey. The Soaring Eagles had perhaps their greatest season in school history, earning an NCAA D-III runner-up finish.

Ultimately, Elmira fell in the finals to Wisconsin River Falls two games to one in the series, but the great memories last forever. Elmira finished the year (27-6) under legendary head coach Glenn Thomaris. Check out this classic video from 32 years ago.