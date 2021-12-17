18 Sports Flashback – 1988 Horseheads Saundi Lamoureux

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

We go back to 1988 and Horseheads standout, Saundi Lamoureux. One of the greatest all-around athletes in Horseheads history, Lamoureux would set the school’s all-time basketball points scored record with 1,801. Without question, basketball could have been a great route collegiately, but Saundi opted to go with her first love of volleyball.

Lamoureux went on to earn All-American honors at Penn State for the Nittany Lions. Saundi still sits in second place all-time with solo career blocks with 179. Lamoureux also was a Big Ten all conference selection twice in her career in the early 1990’s.

Watch this classic video from nearly from 33 years ago.