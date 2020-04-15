18 Sports Flashback – 1988 Stacy Johnson excels at Southside

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue our classic 18 Sports Flashback segments.

On this edition, travel back to 1988 with Elmira Southside great, Stacy Johnson. A three-sport standout for the Green Hornets, Johnson went on to stardom at Ithaca College in softball and has become one of the most decorated coaches in Twin Tiers history.

Johnson, who’s a hall of fame coach at Corning Community College in softball, has taken the program to new heights and was voted as the 2017 Coach of The Year at the Twin Tiers Sports Awards. 18 Sports is proud to look back on Johnson’s career and even more proud of how crucial Johnson has been in our community molding the future.