18 Sports Flashback – 1988 Syracuse lacrosse wins NCAA title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault.

On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, go back to the 1988 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship with the Central New York rivalry. Cornell and Syracuse have a storied tradition in the game and eventually met in the title game at The Carrier Dome.

Syracuse surged past The Big Red, 13-8, claiming their second-ever NCAA title. It was the first of three consecutive titles for Syracuse in front of a crowd of over 20,000 fans on their home turf. Cornell was unseeded in the tournament and shocked many to get to the final. The Orange, meanwhile, was the top-seeded team.

Go back to this classic video from 32 years ago on 18 Sports Flashback.