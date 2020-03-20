18 Sports Flashback – 1989 Corning CC basketball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off the archives.

18 Sports Flashback returns and we go back to 1989 and Corning Community College basketball. Coached by the legendary Wayne Kenner, CCC was building a true legacy on the hill. The Red Baron basketball program would eventually name their court after Kenner, who helped lead CCC to several years of success.

Kenner passed away in 2009, but not before leaving behind a legacy unlike any other in Red Baron country.

Take a look at this flashback to 31 years ago.