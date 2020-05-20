18 Sports Flashback – 1989 Horseheads beats East lacrosse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Let’s go back in time to a classic local sports moment. 

In 1989, Horseheads boys lacrosse upset the state’s top-ranked team, Corning East High School at home. But, it was how the game ended that is perhaps most memorable. 

With the game tied at five, Horseheads senior goalie, Josh Kurcoba, launched a prayer shot that went in to win beating East, 6-5. It was the first win ever for the Blue Raiders over The Trojans, and its a game that still resonates today. 

Coached by the legendary Walt Snopek, Horseheads went on to several successful years in the game. East continuted to be the benchmark in local and state lacrosse, winning their first New Tork State title in 1990. That victory was followed by a state finals appearance in 1989. 

Go back in time and watch this classic Horseheads vs. East showdown celebration. 

