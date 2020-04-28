18 Sports Flashback – 1989 Jami Snopek’s success as LSU gymnast

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off the archives once again.

On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we travel back to 1989 and Horseheads native, Jami Snopek. A standout gymnast for LSU in college, Snopek went on to win an SEC (Southeastern Conference) title in the vault a year later.

Snopek secured all-conference in her time with the Tigers in the early 1990’s and capped off a stellar career in gymnastics.

