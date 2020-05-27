1  of  2
Breaking News
PA lifting stay at home orders in Northern Tier on Friday, easing business restrictions SpaceX launch postponed due to weather

18 Sports Flashback – 1989 Kirt Manwaring plays in World Series

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Legends of the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

We travel back to 1989 for a special celebration for one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of the Twin Tiers. Horseheads native, Kirt Manwaring, earned a spot in the World Series with the San Francisco Giants at catcher.

The following video is off the team’s celebration after winning the NLCS over the Chicago Cubs. Manwaring and the Giants would fall to the Oakland A’s in the World Series in what was known as the infamous “quake series,” a time when a major earthquake hit the San Francisco region on live television.

Manwaring went on to win a Gold Glove in 1993 with the Giants and worked as a roving catching instructor after his storied career. Kirt is also a member of the Giants Wall of Fame for being one of the best professional catchers of his era.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now