18 Sports Flashback – 1989 Kirt Manwaring plays in World Series

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

We travel back to 1989 for a special celebration for one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of the Twin Tiers. Horseheads native, Kirt Manwaring, earned a spot in the World Series with the San Francisco Giants at catcher.

The following video is off the team’s celebration after winning the NLCS over the Chicago Cubs. Manwaring and the Giants would fall to the Oakland A’s in the World Series in what was known as the infamous “quake series,” a time when a major earthquake hit the San Francisco region on live television.

Manwaring went on to win a Gold Glove in 1993 with the Giants and worked as a roving catching instructor after his storied career. Kirt is also a member of the Giants Wall of Fame for being one of the best professional catchers of his era.