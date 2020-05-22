18 Sports Flashback – 1989 Mike Hulbert wins B.C. Open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We break out the archives once again.

Go back to 1989 with this next edition of 18 Sports Flashback. That year Horseheads native, Mike Hulbert, took home first place honors at the annual B.C. Open in Endicott. It was one of three all-time wins on the PGA Tour for Hulbert, who always competed with fellow Twin Tiers native, Joey Sindelar, on the tour.

Take a classic look back at Hulbert being awarded the trophy at En-Joie Golf club in Endicott. Watch 18 Sports Flashback each week on WETM at 6 as we relive some of the most classic moments in local sports history.