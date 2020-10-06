18 Sports Flashback – 1989 Waverly vs. Elmira Southside wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back in time with 18 Sports Flashback.

Take a ride back to December 1989 with Waverly wrestling traveling to Elmira Southside. That night, Waverly handed the Hornets their first loss of the season, 39-21. The Wolverines were coached by Hall of Famer, Jim McCloe, and the Hornets were led by Dave Buck. Both coaches put local wrestling on the map and are sorely missed today after their untimely passings.

Go back 31 years ago to a match that many won’t soon forget in 18 Sports Flashback.