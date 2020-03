ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

On this edition, we go back to 1991 as we salute legendary 18 Sports Anchor, the late-great Bruce Flaherty. On Monday, it was Bruce Flaherty Jr’s birthday, and we decided to give a birthday shoutout to Bruce junior.

Flaherty senior, who worked at WETM-TV for decades, passed away in 2015 but his legacy will no doubt, live on. Watch this special flashback to Flaherty’s final commentary upon his retirement in 1991.