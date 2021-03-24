18 Sports Flashback – 1992 Elmira All Sports Banquet program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault with 18 Sports Flashback.

On this edition, we travel back to 1992 at the classic Elmira All Sports Banquet. An annual event for decades, this year brought out plenty of big starts like Pro Football Hall of Famer, Roger Staubach, racing legend Todd Bodine and plenty more.

We share an official program from that year during some of the glory years of the banquet itself. The Elmira All Sports Banquet ceased operations in 2006 after the fees associated with guest talent were exceeding overall budgets.