18 Sports Flashback – 1992 Mansfield University baseball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a baseball team that made local history.

Mansfield University’s 1992 team nearly won it all. The Mounties earned the NCAA D-II runner-up finished before falling to Tampa, 11-8, in the finals. Nearly 30 years later, the PSAC Championship team still resonates.

Go back to the storied year with 18 Sports Flashback and see this classic footage. A team that finished (39-12), the Mounties were coached by the legendary Harry Hillson. This is a Mansfield team that will be remembered forever.

