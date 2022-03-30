ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Go back in time with 18 Sports Flashback.

Today, we go back to 1993 focusing on Horseheads baseball legend, Greg Keagle. A pitching standout on every level, Keagle played three seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) from 1996-1998 with the Detroit Tigers. Keagle then went on to throw a no-hitter for the Elmira Pioneers in 2000.

In 1993, Keagle was featured on a minor league Pro Cards series card by Fleer for the Spokane Indians. Initially, Greg was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 1993 and played minor league ball in their system after excelling at Florida International University.

Keagle won six career games in the big leagues with the Tigers and appeared in 46 games over three seasons with the franchise.

Keagle is an assistant coach for RIT baseball in Rochester and continues to inspire future generations in the game.