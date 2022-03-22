ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back in time with 18 Sports Flashback.

On this next installment, we go back to 1995 and the Elmira All Sports Banquet at Elmira College. That night, two special guests were prominently featured capturing a moment in time. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Tug McGraw took a photo with Elmira Notre Dame legend, Joel Stephens.

McGraw coined the infamous phrase “Ya gotta believe” with the New York Mets in the 1970’s. Sadly, McDraw died in 2004 after suffering a brain tumor at 59.

Stephens’ life was tragically cut short after a standout career for Elmira Notre Dame in football and baseball. After playing professional baseball in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, Stephens passed away from colon cancer in 1998. He was just 22.

Both made a lasting impact on the thousands of people they inspired and touched. Take a look back at this special photo from 27 years ago.