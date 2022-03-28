ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Go back in time with another 18 Sports Flashback.

On this edition, we travel back to 1995 and Edison baseball standout Matt Burch. That year, Burch signed to pitch at Virginia Commonwealth University. Monday, 27 years later, Matt’s son Landen signed to pitch major college baseball for Old Dominion University.

A strong family in the game, go back to 1995 as Burch signs with his family and legendary coach, Archie McNelis of Edison High School. Burch played seven years of professional baseball and made it all the way to Class AA Wichita after being drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft in 1998 by the Kansas City Royals.