18 Sports Flashback – 1996 Horseheads softball wins states

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Let’s revisit local softball history.

On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1996, the year Horseheads softball won its third New York State Softball Championship. The Blue Raiders, who won titles in 1991 and 1993, capped off an amazing run in the 1990’s by capturing their third crown in six seasons under head coach, Hall of Famer, Warren Conklin.

Leg by the big time arm of Christina Kowalski, the Blue Raiders earned their right in the history books again in 1996. Kowalski went on to set numerous records at St. Joseph’s college at pitcher and earned Hall of Fame honors there. Take a look back at this classic video of Horseheads softball from 24 years ago.