18 Sports Flashback – 1997 Guilian Gary signs with Maryland football

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

We go back to 1997, the year that Horseheads football standout, Guilian Gary, signed to play at the University of Maryland with the Terrapins. Gary, an all-state performer at Horseheads, went on to become a Terrapin standout, earning All-ACC at Maryland at wide receiver.

After his college career, Gary was signed by the Carolina Panthers in the NFL as a free agent. Gary subsequently left camp after an altercation with Steve Smith during his lone training camp. Now, Gary works in sports marketing with the world-wide apparel brand, Under Armour.

Go back in time, 23 years ago, with Gary’s official signing at Horseheads High School.