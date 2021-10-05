18 Sports Flashback – 2004 Mansfield University football

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off the archives of the WETM video shelves.

On this next edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we travel back in time to 2004 and take a look at Mansfield University football. The Mounties were coming off a banner year in 2003, a season which saw the program finish (8-3) on the strength of running back Earnest “Pooh Bear” McNeal. Although 2004 was a tough year with the team going just (1-10), 2006 would be even more challenging when Mansfield dropped their football program.

Two years later, Mansfield sprint football was born. Today, the Mounties are seeing great success as a program. The team will play Friday night at St. Thomas Aquinas and has already won two of three games including wins over Chestnut Hill College and Cornell University.

Now, take a look back at this video from 17 years ago only on 18 Sports Flashback.