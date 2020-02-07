18 Sports Flashback – 2010 Elmira College men’s hockey

Breaking News
PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the 18 Sports archives.

We flashback to 2010, the first full season for Elmira College men’s hockey coach, Aaron Saul, at the helm. That year, Elmira made it all the way to the NCAA Division III Tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals. Elmira topped Curry College at home before losing to Norwich finishing their season at (19-9-1) overall.

Saul, who has this year’s team ranked at 15th in the country, is in high hopes to get Elmira back to the tournament. Flashback to nearly a decade ago when Elmira learned of their at-large big to make the NCAA Tournament.

Elmira last made a tournament appearance back in the 2012 season. Stick with 18 Sports for updates and the progress of this year’s Soaring Eagles squad.

