18 Sports Flashback – 2010 John Franchi wins final MMA fight

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back in time with 18 Sports Flashback.

We go back to November 2010 with Elmira Heights mixed martial arts fighter, John Franchi. The first Elmira-area fighter to fight on the national scene in World Extreme Cage Fighting (WEC), Franchi competed and won his final fight 10 years on this day.

In a back and forth bout, Franchi earned a decision win over Matt McCook at Mayhem in Mist 5 at Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls. Franchi subsequently retired from the sport with a (6-2) record and is now the head MMA trainer at 5th Round Fitness in Big Flats.

Franchi was a standout wrestler at Edison High School and SUNY Cortland before embarking on an MMA career.

