ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault with NASCAR.

On Sunday, Michael McDowell took home his first checkered flag winning the Daytona 500 after years on the circuit. In 2018, 18 Sports had the opportunity to tour McDowell’s hauler before the race at Watkins Glen International.

In this rare interview, McDowell shares one of the most important elements of travel, the food spread. Take a look at this interview from The Glen All-Access NASCAR special in 2018.