18 Sports Flashback – Brian McCutcheon leads Elmira College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports goes back to the vault once again.

In this next edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1984 and Elmira College men’s hockey coach, Brian McCutcheon. The leader at Elmira from 1981-1987, McCutcheon then went on to serve as the head coach at Cornell University.

After strong runs for both The Big Red and Soaring Eagles, McCutcheon wen on to coach as an assistant for the Buffalo Sbares from 2000-2011 under Lindy Ruff.

