ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault with 18 Sports Flashback.

On this edition, we revisit a legendary photo from the 1960’s with two of the broadcasting giants who helped build WETM-TV. The late-great Carl Proper and Bruce Flaherty defined a long era of WETM-TV news in the Twin Tiers. Their names are synonymous with greatness.

Proper retired in 2006 after 40 years of broadcasting in the Twin Tiers. Carl did it all from news anchoring, weather, reporting and more from Hawley Hill to Water Street in Elmira, the current location of WETM-TV. Sadly, he passed away in 2012 at age 74.

Flaherty was just as impactful for WETM-TV and the entire region. Bruce began his career at WETM-TV (then WSYE) in 1960 and retired after three decades with the station in 1991. Flaherty passed away in 2015 at age 94.

Proper, Flaherty, and their iconic friend Rod Denson helped make WETM-TV into what it is now. Their contributions to the station and the entire Twin Tiers will never fade away.

Take a look back at this classic image from nearly 70 years ago.