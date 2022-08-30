ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time go back to the vault at WETM-TV.

On this next installment of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to the mid-1980’s with a special Elmira Star-Gazette article on one of the greatest ever in Twin Tiers media. Jeff Stone, who retired in 2016 after 40 year career from WETM-TV. Stone, who was one of the most accomplished news anchors in the entire state, was a permanent fixture at WETM-TV following in the footsteps of legends like Carl Proper, Bruce Flaherty and Rod Denson in news.

Jeff is now retired and living in Florida after making longtime residence in Horseheads. A mentor, a leader, a friend. Jeff Stone’s legacy is one of hard work, reporting the facts, and serving our community. A legend in every sense of the word.

Special thank you to the Rod Denson family for sharing this classic image with WETM-TV.