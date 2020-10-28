18 Sports Flashback – Mike Weaver dominates at Syracuse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

In our next segment, we travel back to Fall 2017 when Elmira native, Mike Weaver, had a big game at Syracuse University. A standout kicker and All-ACC selection at Wake Forest, Weaver went three-for-three on field goals and totaled 16 points in Demon Deacons’ 64-43 win over the Orange.

It was a homecoming of sorts with dozens of fans from the Elmira-area in the crowd supporting Weaver in his efforts. Weaver went on to set the school’s all-time leading-scorer in school history at the time of his graduation in 2018. Weaver, who’s now a free agent, played years in the Arena League’s and earned all-league honors.

Go back to 2017 and one of Weaver’s best games of all-time at The Carrier Dome.

