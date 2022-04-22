ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We remember an 18 News legend.

On this installment of 18 Sports Flashback, we look back on the storied career of the late-great Rod Denson. For nearly 30 years, Denson did it all at WETM-TV as a reporter, videographer, weatherman, and anchor. In 2016, the WETM-TV family bid a final farewell to the legendary Denson who passed away at age 74.

Denson started his career at WETM, then WSYE, in 1963 and finished up his special run in 1989. In 1963, Denson was tabbed as the first full-time news photographer at the station shooting on 16mm film cameras. That film would be developed and often shared and fed live to the viewers of the Twin Tiers through studio camera lenses.

Rod, along with fellow WETM-TV legends Carl Proper and Bruce Flaherty, would grow into the most iconic team in local news history. Each had their own unique connection with viewers that will stand the test of time.

Denson’s contributions to the Twin Tiers will never be forgotten. A man that help make what WETM-TV is today. A man we will always love.