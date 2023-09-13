ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back in time with 18 Sports Flashback.

This time, we head back to 1992 and the year that Elmira Free Academy standout wrestler Ron Vosburg won the New York State Championship in Syracuse. Vosburg would go down as one of the most decorated wrestlers in local history and went on to win two NCAA Championships for powerhouse SUNY Brockport in 1996 and 1997.

This photo is courtesy of the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame located at The Arnot Mall in Big Flats. It depicts Vosburg at the top of the podium after beating Peru’s Rob Bashaw via decision, 7-4, at 119 pounds. Vosburg capped off a perfect season going (38-0) his senior season for the Blue Devils.

Wednesday also marks Vosburg’s birthday, 18 Sports wishes him a great day today and beyond.