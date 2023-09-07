ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports takes you back in time to the start of the new millennium.

On New Year’s Eve 1999, WETM-TV produced a live special ushering in the new year 2000. Then, it was a crucial time in the world as many believed that computer systems would not update properly for the future. This was thought to create many challenges ahead from the use important information including banking, hospital records and more.

Fortunately, everything would turn out to be ok and New Year’s Eve was rocking that year. Hosted by the legendary Carl Proper and Jeff Stone, this rare look back to 24 years ago is something to truly treasure in the WETM-TV archives forever.