18 Sports Interview Series – Johnny Beecher

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s one of the most dominant athletes to ever emerge from Elmira.

Yet, standout hockey player, Johnny Beecher, is just 18. In this special 18 Sports Interview, we sit down with the Boston Bruins 1st round NHL Draft pick to discuss his rise, his journey, and his future.

The freshman on The University of Michigan hockey team tied for second on the team in goals scored in just his first season. After a great run with team USA’s junior world squad, Beecher is more focused and driven than ever before.

Watch, in its entirety, our special 18 Sports Interview Series conversation with Beecher, a man working to live the ultimate dream.

