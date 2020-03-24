1  of  4
18 Sports Interview Series – Johnny Beecher

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – What a year it was for Elmira’s Johnny Beecher.

A freshman on the University of Michigan hockey team, Beecher was drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins in June. It was a dream come true for Beecher, who has battled his entire life for the opportunity to play at the highest level.

In this exclusive 18 Sports Interview, we reveal the first part of our series with Beecher. We reflect on the first season on the ice for the Wolverines, the freshman campaign for Beecher. A year when Beecher was tied for second on the team in goals.

The full interview will be released in the coming days on mytwintiers.com/sports.

