ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports spoke with one of the greatest football players ever from Elmira.

Friday night, Elmira High School re-dedicated its new sports complex to Thomas J. Hurley and named the field after legendary coach, Dick Senko. Longtime friend and colleague, Dana Carpenter, spoke with 18 Sports live from the new venue discussing the significance of the big night.

Carpenter starred at Elmira Free Academy where he earned the 1968 Ernie Davis Award for his outstanding play in football. Dana then went on to play for the University of South Carolina where he set several defensive records at linebacker for the Gamecocks. Carpenter then played professionally for a stint in the classic World Football League (WFL) in the 1970’s.

Friday, Carpenter took a few moments to tell us how much the stadium symbolizes greatness not just to him, but to the entire Twin Tiers honoring Hurley and Senko.