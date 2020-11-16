18 Sports Male Fall MVP nominees announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the best of the best for the season.

Although it’s been a challenging start to the local sports scene this year, 18 Sports has narrowed down its top four student-athletes who have stood out amongst the rest in the fall season. You can vote for your favorite sports standout for the next two weeks on http://mytwintiers.com/sports and we’ll reveal the winner right after.

On Tuesday, 18 Sports will reveal the Fall Female MVP nominees for the season. Now, check out the male nominees for the season and make sure to vote for who you believe deserves to be the season MVP.

Will Poirier – Wellsboro Soccer, 24 goals, 29 assists

Caleb Binford – Troy Football, 11 TD’s 741 yards rushing

Mason Hughey – Sayre Soccer 29 goals, 4 assists

Keefer Calkins – Haverling soccer 24 goals, 6 assists