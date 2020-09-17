18 Sports mourns the loss of Mansfield grad Stephen Stefan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local personality who captivated people everywhere he went, has passed away.

Mansfield University graduate, Stephen Stefan, sadly passed away this week after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Nearly 10 years ago, we had the opportunity to help Steve learn the craft of shooting sports highlights and more as an intern through Mansfield.

Steve had a personality that couldn’t be ignored. He was charismatic, fun, and engaging with people at every turn. 18 Sports proudly pays tribute to Steve for the impact he made on all of us. Our thoughts, prayers, and support go out to the Stefan family during this time.

May Steve rest in peace and never be forgotten. A man who lived life to the fullest for all of his 32 years.

